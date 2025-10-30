About

France became an EIB donor partner in 2005. The country provides development assistance for countries in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood through the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) and supports infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa targeted by the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF). Through its contributions to the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF), France also provides technical assistance to projects in Eastern Partnership countries. France is also a contributor to the ACP Trust Fund, which promotes growth and prosperity in African, Caribbean and Pacific countries, as well as to the EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U), which supports the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.