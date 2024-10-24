Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Find out more about the trust funds

Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund EU for Ukraine Fund
>@Nicholas Lapite/EIB

Why partner with us

Donor partnerships provide an effective vehicle for donors looking to deliver sustained impact in developing countries. They enable donors to work with the EIB to unlock projects with high socio-economic returns, reaching out to people and places with additional support for targeted development outcomes. EIB activities outside the EU account for around one third of EU development aid. All contributions to EIB donor funds are considered Official Development Assistance (ODA) eligible.

Find out more  

In the spotlight

24 October 2024

‘All of us are helping each other’

Recovery work brings Ukrainians urgent services to secure energy for winter and help women keep things running while the men are in the army
Solidarity with Ukraine EU for Ukraine Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
23 August 2024

Business in a bomb shelter

The EU finances a private equity firm that helps Ukrainian companies expand internationally during the war
SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Covid-19 Education and training Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
27 May 2024

How to boost business during a war

EU for Ukraine Fund supports a private equity firm that is helping Ukrainian companies expand internationally, in spite of the war