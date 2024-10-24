About
Estonia became an EIB Donor in 2024, when it made a contribution to the EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U), which supports Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.
Donor partnerships provide an effective vehicle for donors looking to deliver sustained impact in developing countries. They enable donors to work with the EIB to unlock projects with high socio-economic returns, reaching out to people and places with additional support for targeted development outcomes. EIB activities outside the EU account for around one third of EU development aid. All contributions to EIB donor funds are considered Official Development Assistance (ODA) eligible.Find out more