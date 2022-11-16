Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Iceland and the EIB

Since the start of our operations in Iceland, we have lent more than €1 billion. More than €949 million of our funding since 2000 has supported projects related to green energy production.

To support geothermal power and meet increasing demand for electricity in the industrial, residential and commercial sectors, we signed a loan agreement with Landsvirkjun, the National Power Company of Iceland, to finance a new geothermal power station and its geothermal wells at Theistareykir.

We also helped Reykjavik Energy Geothermal expand two geothermal power plants outside Reykjavik and refurbish the district heating system and electricity distribution system in Reykjavik.
Aside from promoting renewable energy, this project also contributes to economic growth and diversification in a remote and less-developed region.

Our commitment in Iceland also includes financial support for transport projects, such as a loan to the national airport company Isavia in support of the Keflavik Airport Extension.
It is one of the country’s biggest infrastructure projects, which is crucial in order to cater for future growth in traffic and to improve passenger service standards as well as being vital for the economy and the safeguarding of employment especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Iceland.

1995

START OF OPERATIONS

20

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.17 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

EIB activity in Iceland by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Iceland

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Iceland and beyond
16 November 2022

The answer is green

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has pushed Europe into an energy crisis. The need for action is urgent. Europe must build up its energy resilience and accelerate its green transition to a low-carbon economy.

Energy efficiency Norway Sweden Iceland Finland Denmark European Union EFTA countries Climate and environment Energy
10 November 2017

3 ways volcanos help cool the planet

Iceland uses its volcanos to produce energy and fight climate change.

Climate change Climate Investor relations Renewable energy Infographic Green bonds Iceland EFTA countries Climate Climate and environment Energy
12 November 2024

Climate action must rise above politics

In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

