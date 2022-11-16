Iceland and the EIB

Since the start of our operations in Iceland, we have lent more than €1 billion. More than €949 million of our funding since 2000 has supported projects related to green energy production.

To support geothermal power and meet increasing demand for electricity in the industrial, residential and commercial sectors, we signed a loan agreement with Landsvirkjun, the National Power Company of Iceland, to finance a new geothermal power station and its geothermal wells at Theistareykir.