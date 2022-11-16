Norway and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Norway since 1974.

Our commitment in the country is aimed at supporting the Bank’s climate action target.

We provide funding for clean energy, reinforcing the production of hydropower and wind power.

The EIB supports the shift to a low-carbon economy and the transition to a greener future. These projects contribute to low-carbon public transportation, such as electric and bio-fuel powered buses, electric bicycle leasing programmes for smart city mobility initiatives and specialised equipment for the construction and maintenance of rail infrastructure.