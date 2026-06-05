Agriculture finance that builds resilience in Zambia

Zambia experienced its worst drought for two decades in 2024. The lack of rainfall disrupted harvests. Reduced power from hydroelectric dams led to controlled electricity shutdowns, known as load shedding, that are designed to protect the electrical grid, but they also affected essential farm operations such as irrigation and pesticide spraying.

At Matuka Farm in Mkushi, Northern Zambia, these combined shocks made it increasingly difficult to keep crops healthy. “Some of the biggest challenges we faced were drought spells and load shedding,” says Joyce Nambeye, the farm’s manager. “We couldn’t effectively farm and manage our crops. The crops would end up drying up or developing diseases.”

Access to affordable finance is one of the biggest obstacles facing farmers like Nambeye. Agriculture is widely considered a high‑risk sector, leaving many farmers and agricultural small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) locked out of credit or forced to borrow at very high interest rates.