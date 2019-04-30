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ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Zambia : € 15,000,000
Credit lines : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2021 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
30 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2021
20180241
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises an intermediated facility for on-lending to eligible private agri-food sector investments in Zambia.

This project will support the access to finance for private sector entities - mainly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - carrying out agriculture value chain projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national legislation and EIB standards, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national legislation and the EIB Guide to Procurement, as appropriate.

Related documents
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY
Publication Date
25 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94217123
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180241
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248066417
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180241
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY
Data sheet
ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications