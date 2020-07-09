The Ch’ortí are descendants of the ancient Mayan empire of Copan and, according to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, they are considered vulnerable. Although most of those affected by the road construction were not indigenous, the project area was regarded as a vulnerable socio-economic region. The Ch’ortís are represented by two legally recognised organisations—The National Indigenous Council for Honduran Ch’ortí and the National Coordinator for Maya-Ch’orti Rights.

When they first heard of the planned work, the Ch’ortí leaders were worried it would mean expropriation of their land. Indigenous populations had previously experienced difficult situations with projects in which they had not been consulted.

The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples recognises the need to respect and promote the inherent rights of indigenous people. Article 26 of the declaration gives indigenous people the right to the land and resources they have traditionally owned, occupied, used or acquired. Moreover, the European Investment Bank’s environmental and social standard number 10 requires borrowers to uphold an open, transparent and accountable dialogue with all project-affected communities and relevant stakeholders in an effective and appropriate manner. Number 7 protects the rights and interests of vulnerable groups.

“A satisfactory stakeholder engagement plan had to be designed and implemented before any EIB funds could be made available,” says David Lopez, the senior European Investment Bank engineer on the project.

In line with the UN Declaration and the environmental and social standards, when the European Investment Bank decided to co-finance the project, it made clear to the government’s Secretariat for Infrastructure and Public Services, which is responsible for the construction of the roads, that stricter safeguard requirements would be a condition for its involvement.

“The vulnerability of the Ch’ortí settlements led the Bank to require more attention be given to protecting the rights and interest of the indigenous peoples,” adds Joana Pedro, the European Investment Bank’s social development specialist on the project.