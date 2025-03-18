Team Europe provides nearly €60 million for digital connectivity in rural Central Asia

EIB

A €34.4 million EU grant and a €25.45 million EIB Global loan will support access to broadband services through satellite connectivity in approximately 1 600 villages in Central Asia.

The financial package will enable the deployment of satellite terminal antennas connected to SES’ medium earth orbit satellite network.

This Team Europe initiative aims to empower approximately three million people in remote areas by providing fast and reliable internet access.

EIB Global – the European Investment Bank’s global arm – and the European Commission have signed a financial package worth almost €60 million with SES, a Europe-based provider of satellite-enabled content and connectivity solutions.This initiative aims to deliver satellite connectivity to remote rural areas in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Nearly half of the population in Central Asia does not have access to the internet. The project aims to reduce this figure by bringing broadband internet services to approximately 1 600 underserved villages across rural areas in the region. These communities currently have no access to broadband services, leaving millions without connection to the digital world. Through satellite technology, high-speed internet can be deployed in these remote areas, transforming the lives of an estimated three million people. This initiative will help to bridge the digital gap and also support Central Asia’s broader transition to a digital economy.

“Beyond simply connecting people, connectivity infrastructures are pathways to education, healthcare and economic opportunities. This initiative is helping to address the digital divide and promoting global connectivity, which is a priority for EIB Global. This is an excellent example of cooperation under Team Europe for digital inclusion and human empowerment, and will also provide the European Union’s partners in Central Asia with know-how and expertise on secure and trusted digital connections,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris, who oversees the Bank's operations in Central Asia.

This project is fully aligned with the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative, which promotes investment in secure and sustainable infrastructure to connect people and improve lives across the world. It serves as a key driver of the Team Europe initiative for digital connectivity in Central Asia.

“The European Union and Central Asia are working together to improve the internet connection in the whole region. European technology and our Central Asian partners’ expertise can ensure that more people have access to fast and secure internet, supporting business growth, creating new jobs and improving living conditions in local communities. By investing in digital connectivity, we are bridging gaps, creating opportunities, and ensuring that Central Asia has the necessary resources to benefit fully from the digital economy,” said European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela.

The project will leverage SES’s O3b mPOWER medium earth orbit satellite network expansion, which is partially financed by the EIB through a €125 million loan provided earlier this year. The satellite network expansion will facilitate the delivery of high-speed broadband services to these remote areas, ensuring reliable and scalable digital infrastructure.

“Securing this combined EU grant and EIB Global loan demonstrates that SES’ financial foundation is solid and that it is trusted by European institutions to provide reliable satellite services. SES has already done great work on large-scale digital inclusion projects by investing in satellite systems that deliver seamless connectivity in the most remote parts of the world. We are looking forward to reaping the benefits of O3b mPOWER in Central Asia, accelerated by the European Investment Bank’s partial funding to expand our MEO satellites,” said Global Head of Enterprise and Cloud at SES Nadine Allen.

Background information

About EIB Global

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 — around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world. High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. Using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG).