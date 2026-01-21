Innovation Fund - Project Development Assistance

The European Investment Bank – through EIB Advisory – and the European Commission offer project development assistance (PDA) to facilitate access for innovative projects for funding from the Innovation Fund and other EU funding schemes, national grants and private financing. Eligible projects for receiving tailored support to increase their financial or technical maturity must demonstrate a high potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Innovation Fund is one of the world’s largest funding programs for the demonstration of innovative low-carbon technologies. The fund aims to bring to market industrial solutions that decarbonise Europe and support the transition to climate neutrality while fostering its competitiveness. We will provide around €40 billion of support over 2020-2030 (at carbon price of €75/tCO 2 ).

The European Commission implements the Fund with the assistance of the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).