Four key benefits
Limited dilution
Our financing has less of an impact on ownership than equity funding. This helps keep motivation high, while complementing equity capital.
Bespoke financing
Loans can be secured or unsecured, and provide different levels of subordination (including contingent/participating loans).
Hands-off approach
We have no direct involvement in daily management.
Signalling effect
Our financing is often seen as a mark of quality, helping attract additional investors.
Eligibility criteria
Who is eligible
What is eligible
The investee must have investment plans for research and development that are geographically located in the European Union (EU). The projects should be in commercial stage. Exceptionally, projects in pre-commercial stage may be accepted if the company develops technologies in areas of strategic importance to the EU.
We typically offer financing between €5 million and €50 million. Scale-up companies with a valuation exceeding €500 million are eligible for financing superior to €50 million.
Projects that apply for financing under InvestEU are eligible for venture debt financing.
The projects should fall under one of the following innovative areas:
Typically companies active in biotech, unmet medical needs, vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, med-tech, digital health solutions.
Typically companies active in robotics, automation, high performance computing, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, advanced hardware components, advanced engineering, photonics, semiconductors, IoT, 5G and beyond, edge computing, industry 4.0, automation and data flows, advanced materials, sustainable/advanced manufacturing, space tech, and strategic sustainable ICT technologies.
Typically companies active in sustainable transport, future mobility, transition to clean energy, decarbonisation technologies and digital solutions, bioeconomy, and circular economy.
Contact us
How to get financing
Find more information about applying for EIB venture debt financing and the next steps of the process. Sign up for a contact account to send all inquiries directly to our Venture Debt team. Once signed up, your company can get in touch with us, make a general enquiry or apply for venture debt financing.
Featured projects
Technology without an expiry date
Finland’s Swappie innovates smartphone refurbishing to cut carbon emissions, minimise e-waste and conserve critical raw materials
A delicious solution
With its high-tech approach to sustainable aquaculture, Munich-based Oceanloop is taking shrimp farming into the 21st century.
Mycellium mince
Matr Foods harnesses fungi fermentation to create a meat substitute with the juicy texture of beef, without additives or vegetable fat.
Adjustable antibodies
France’s Fabentech is developing antibodies that adapt to mutating viruses with pandemic potential. The treatments could stop the viruses from spreading.