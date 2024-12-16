The investee must have investment plans for research and development that are geographically located in the European Union (EU). The projects should be in commercial stage. Exceptionally, projects in pre-commercial stage may be accepted if the company develops technologies in areas of strategic importance to the EU.

We typically offer financing between €5 million and €50 million. Scale-up companies with a valuation exceeding €500 million are eligible for financing superior to €50 million.

Projects that apply for financing under InvestEU are eligible for venture debt financing.

The projects should fall under one of the following innovative areas: