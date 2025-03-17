Remuneration of the members of the EIB Governing Bodies

This page refers to the remuneration of members of the Governing Bodies. For information regarding the remuneration and benefits applicable to EIB employees, please go to our Careers section and find out how we invest in our employees.
Board of Governors
The members of the Board of Governors are ministers. Their participation in the Board of Governors is considered to be part of their ministerial duties. Therefore the Governors receive no remuneration from the EIB.
Board of Directors
The Directors, Alternate Directors, Expert Members and Alternate Expert Members of the Board of Directors receive EUR 1,000 per Board member per month. If multiple Board meetings take place in a month, the attendance allowance is paid only once. It covers all Board, Committee, Working Groups and Bank-convened meetings or events held during that month. The Bank furthermore arranges and pays for travel and accommodation, while any other meeting-related expenses are reimbursed.
Management Committee
According to a rule established in 1958 by the Board of Governors, the President of the EIB receives the same monthly salary as the President of the European Commission, and the Vice-Presidents of the European Investment Bank receive the same monthly salary as the Vice-Presidents of the European Commission (Council Regulation (EU) 2016/300). The President and Vice-Presidents of the EIB do not receive a bonus.
Audit Committee
Audit Committee members do not receive remuneration from the Bank. For each meeting of the Audit Committee that they attend, members and observers of the Audit Committee receive a daily attendance emolument of €1,500 a day. In addition, the Bank pays a flat-rate subsistence allowance of €250 in addition to the reimbursement of travel expenses incurred by individual Audit Committee members. The members of the Audit Committee do not receive a bonus and are not paid for preparation times between the meetings.
