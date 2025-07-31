Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
African, Caribbean and Pacific Trust Fund

Listen

About

The African, Caribbean and Pacific Trust Fund (ACP Trust Fund), created in 2023, builds on decades of EIB financing experience in the three regions. The ACP Trust Fund is made up of two compartments of support: one from the European Commission and the other from the EU Member States.

The geographic coverage of the ACP Trust Fund is very broad, but the beneficiary countries face similar challenges. The trust fund aims to foster sustainable economic, social and environmental development of ACP countries, with the primary aim of promoting growth and prosperity.

Priority sectors

Climate

Connectivity

Jobs and growth

EU compartment Member States compartment

At a glance

ACP Trust Fund contributors make a difference to projects in the African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.

The ACP Trust Fund's EU compartment is funded by the   European Commission.

m

Donor funds committed

m

Donor financing approved

Operations

m

Expected total investments supported

Expected impact

Access to telecom services via more than 600 new mobile sites

39% of the investments contribute to gender equality and women empowerment

58 300 jobs supported

Expected impact

ACP Trust Fund contributors make a difference to projects in the African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.

m

Donor funds committed

m

Donor financing approved

Operations

m

Expected total investments supported

Unsplash

Donors

EU Member States contribute to the ACP Trust Fund's MS compartment, currently:

More countries are expected to contribute to the fund.

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust funds. Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality.

United Nations

Donor-funded instruments

The EIB uses donor funds to enhance the development impact of investment projects. The ACP Trust Fund focuses on high-risk impact-finance operations, such as loans and project finance. It also offers technical assistance, investment grants, interest rate subsidies and a range of financial instruments, including equity, quasi-equity, subordinated debt and risk-sharing.

Find out more  

Geographical scope

Operations financed by the ACP Trust Fund support countries in the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific regions, which include most of the world’s least developed countries and those classified as fragile and conflict affected states.

Beneficiaries

The ACP Trust Fund supports local communities and small and medium-sized companies through financial instruments such as loans and private equity deployed by financial intermediaries, as well as through technical assistance assignements carried out by service providers.

Find out more information about who benefits.

Our beneficiaries  

Key publications

31 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

Overview of the ACP Trust Fund

This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.

Highlighted stories

  •
    24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 July 2025

    Fighting climate change with financial finesse

    Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments

    Banking Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate change Climate Climate action Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 26 November 2024

    Equity makes things happen

    From logistics in Southern Africa to offshore wind in East Asia, the European Investment Bank is making equity investments through impact funds whose projects are making a real difference.

    Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital Transport Equity and fund investment Taiwan Mozambique South Africa Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 25 October 2024

    A future of diversity

    A local bank in Mauritania offers loans to give female entrepreneurs and youth a better chance to run a business or get a job

    Social sustainability Youth Diversity and gender Migration Mauritania Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 15 October 2024

    Financing food security will yield high returns

    Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.

    Interviews Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Zambia Madagascar Malawi Tunisia Uganda Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development

