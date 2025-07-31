About

The African, Caribbean and Pacific Trust Fund (ACP Trust Fund), created in 2023, builds on decades of EIB financing experience in the three regions. The ACP Trust Fund is made up of two compartments of support: one from the European Commission and the other from the EU Member States.

The geographic coverage of the ACP Trust Fund is very broad, but the beneficiary countries face similar challenges. The trust fund aims to foster sustainable economic, social and environmental development of ACP countries, with the primary aim of promoting growth and prosperity.