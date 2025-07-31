About
The African, Caribbean and Pacific Trust Fund (ACP Trust Fund), created in 2023, builds on decades of EIB financing experience in the three regions. The ACP Trust Fund is made up of two compartments of support: one from the European Commission and the other from the EU Member States.
The geographic coverage of the ACP Trust Fund is very broad, but the beneficiary countries face similar challenges. The trust fund aims to foster sustainable economic, social and environmental development of ACP countries, with the primary aim of promoting growth and prosperity.
Priority sectors
Climate
Connectivity
Jobs and growth
At a glance
ACP Trust Fund contributors make a difference to projects in the African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.
The ACP Trust Fund's EU compartment is funded by the European Commission.
Donor funds committed
Donor financing approved
Operations
Expected total investments supported
Expected impact
Access to telecom services via more than 600 new mobile sites
39% of the investments contribute to gender equality and women empowerment
58 300 jobs supported
At a glance
ACP Trust Fund contributors make a difference to projects in the African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.
Donor funds committed
Donor financing approved
Operations
Expected total investments supported
Sustainable Development Goals
Donor-financed operations make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust funds. Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality.
Donor-funded instruments
Geographical scope
Operations financed by the ACP Trust Fund support countries in the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific regions, which include most of the world’s least developed countries and those classified as fragile and conflict affected states.
Beneficiaries
Key publications
Trust funds in action
This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
Overview of the ACP Trust Fund
This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.
Highlighted stories
-
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
-
Fighting climate change with financial finesse
Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
-
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
-
Equity makes things happen
From logistics in Southern Africa to offshore wind in East Asia, the European Investment Bank is making equity investments through impact funds whose projects are making a real difference.
-
A future of diversity
A local bank in Mauritania offers loans to give female entrepreneurs and youth a better chance to run a business or get a job
-
Financing food security will yield high returns
Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.