About
The Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP) is a joint initiative between Luxembourg and the EIB to mobilise and support investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation. Addressing climate change requires innovative, high-impact finance solutions. The LCFP aims to increase the impact of climate financing by mobilising private sector investment, thereby acting as a catalyst for additional financing.
At a glance
Contributions are making a difference towards efforts to combat climate change.
Donor funds committed
Donor financing approved
Operations
Total investment supported
Expected impact
Annual energy savings of 5.1 GWh, equivalent to supplying 510,000 households with energy
47 million tons CO2 emissions saved
12 million hectares of sustainably managed land
85 million people benefiting from climate-risk insurance
Sustainable Development Goals
Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.
Donor-funded instruments
Eligibility
Operations eligible for financing under the LCFP are not limited to a specific geography, but must be in line with the EIB’s climate strategy and Luxembourg's International Climate Finance Strategy for allocating funds. Find more information in our brochure on how the LCFP works, where it is already active and improving lives, and how other investors can get involved.
Key publications
Trust funds in action
This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
LCFP overview
This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.
Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform
The Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP) is a joint initiative designed to make equity investments in junior tranches of layered funds financing climate change mitigation and adaptation projects.
Highlighted stories
-
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
-
Fighting climate change with financial finesse
Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
-
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
-
A breath of fresh air powered by science
With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.
-
Our support for Ukraine in 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
-
The sunny side of green energy
Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.