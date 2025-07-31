Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform

Listen

About

The Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP) is a joint initiative between Luxembourg and the EIB to mobilise and support investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation. Addressing climate change requires innovative, high-impact finance solutions. The LCFP aims to increase the impact of climate financing by mobilising private sector investment, thereby acting as a catalyst for additional financing.

At a glance

Contributions are making a difference towards efforts to combat climate change. 

m

Donor funds committed

m

Donor financing approved

Operations

bn

Total investment supported

Our donors

LCFP operations are financed by   Luxembourg, to date the trust fund's only donor.

Expected impact

Annual energy savings of 5.1 GWh, equivalent to supplying 510,000 households with energy

47 million tons CO2 emissions saved

12 million hectares of sustainably managed land

85 million people benefiting from climate-risk insurance

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.

United Nations

Donor-funded instruments

The LCFP supports subordinated and other investments in equity and debt funds, as well as direct debt investments, including subordinated and mezzanine debt.

Find out more  
To be defined

Eligibility

Operations eligible for financing under the LCFP are not limited to a specific geography, but must be in line with the EIB’s climate strategy and Luxembourg's International Climate Finance Strategy for allocating funds. Find more information in our brochure on how the LCFP works, where it is already active and improving lives, and how other investors can get involved.

Key publications

31 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
31 July 2025

LCFP overview

This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.

25 October 2021

Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform

The Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP) is a joint initiative designed to make equity investments in junior tranches of layered funds financing climate change mitigation and adaptation projects.

Climate Climate finance Climate and environment

Highlighted stories

  •
    24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 July 2025

    Fighting climate change with financial finesse

    Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments

    Banking Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate change Climate Climate action Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 8 May 2025

    A breath of fresh air powered by science

    With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.

    Environment Climate change Climate Technology Climate action Science Western Balkans Pollution Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 25 April 2025

    Our support for Ukraine in 2025

    More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.

    SMEs Railways Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Water, wastewater management Education and training Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 16 April 2025

    The sunny side of green energy

    Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.

    SMEs Wind energy Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Solar power Energy efficiency Energy transformation Chile Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy

