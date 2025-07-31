Established in 2007 by the European Commission and several EU Member States, the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF) provides grant support for infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa with the aim of reducing poverty and fostering economic growth in the region. The EU-AITF consists of two envelopes: Regional Envelope, a €483 million envelope dedicated to cross-border and national infrastructure projects in energy, transport, water and ICT; and Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL), a €330 million envelope that supports renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in line with the UN’s SE4ALL initiative. The EIB is responsible for the financial management of the trust fund and hosts its Secretariat.