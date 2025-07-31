Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund

About

Established in 2007 by the European Commission and several EU Member States, the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF) provides grant support for infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa with the aim of reducing poverty and fostering economic growth in the region. The EU-AITF consists of two envelopes: Regional Envelope, a €483 million envelope dedicated to cross-border and national infrastructure projects in energy, transport, water and ICT; and Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL), a €330 million envelope that supports renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in line with the UN’s SE4ALL initiative. The EIB is responsible for the financial management of the trust fund and hosts its Secretariat.

At a glance

EU-AITF contributors are making a difference to infrastructure projects in Sub-Saharan Africa.

m

Donor funds pledged

m

Donor financing approved

Operations

bn

Total investments supported

Our donors

EU-AITF operations are financed by 14 donors:

Expected impact

5,6 million households in sub-Saharan Africa benefitting from electricity

Building digital connections with some 12,000 kilometres of internet cables installed

Safe drinking water for some 745,000 households in the region

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund. 

United Nations

Donor-funded instruments

The EIB uses donor funds to enhance the development impact of investment projects. The EU-AITF provides four types of grant support: technical assistance, investment grants, interest rate subsidies and financial instruments.

Find out more  

Geographical scope

Countries eligible for EU-AITF funding:

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Republic, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Key publications

31 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
31 July 2025

EU-AITF overview

This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.

Highlighted stories

  •
    31 July 2025

    Trust funds in action

    This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

    African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 12 September 2024

    Trust funds in action (2024)

    Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.

    African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 14 May 2024

    EIB Global Donor Partnerships

    Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.

    EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Urban development Institutional European Commission SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Water, wastewater management Diversity and gender Migration Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ecuador Ukraine Senegal Mozambique Armenia Serbia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 12 April 2017

    Solar energy shines in Chad

    In Chad only 1 in 20 people have electricity. But the Central African country has lots of sun. A UK company is developing the first solar plant in one of the world’s poorest places.

    EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Partnerships Climate Renewable energy Mandates and partnerships Chad Sub-Saharan Africa Climate Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 13 October 2016

    Sustainable Urban Development: Take the Quito Metro

    The EIB is the EU bank. But it finances urban development outside the EU too, like the Quito Metro. Follow the map of the line under construction in Ecuador’s capital, where the UN conference on urban development takes place this month, to learn about projects the EIB took from the earliest stages through to implementation.

    EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Urban development Mobility Transport Partnerships Water, wastewater management Mandates and partnerships Climate Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure

