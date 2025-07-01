The Asia Pacific Investment Facility (APIF) is an EU regional blending facility that promotes long-term sustainable and socially inclusive economic growth in the region.

Financed under NDICI – Global Europe, APIF aims to mobilise additional investment for key infrastructure projects in Asia and the Pacific. The facility aligns with the objectives of the Multi-annual Regional Indicative Programme for Asia and Pacific 2021-2027.

APIF is the successor of the sub-regional investment facilities Asia Investment Facility (AIF), Investment Facility for Central Asia (IFCA) and the Investment Facility for the Pacific (IFP).