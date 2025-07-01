Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Asia Pacific Investment Facility

Supporting sustainable and just growth in Asia and the Pacific.

The Asia Pacific Investment Facility (APIF) is an EU regional blending facility that promotes long-term sustainable and socially inclusive economic growth in the region.

Financed under NDICI – Global Europe, APIF aims to mobilise additional investment for key infrastructure projects in Asia and the Pacific. The facility aligns with the objectives of the Multi-annual Regional Indicative Programme for Asia and Pacific 2021-2027.

  APIF is the successor of the sub-regional investment facilities Asia Investment Facility (AIF), Investment Facility for Central Asia (IFCA) and the Investment Facility for the Pacific (IFP).

How it works

APIF supports investments that contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The facility prioritises projects that address climate change, with a special focus on:

  • the Green Deal,
  • decent jobs and growth, and
  • digital transition.

The facility pools grant resources from the EU budget to leverage financing from the EIB, partnering financial institutions and public and private investors.

APIF can support clients with:

  • investment grants,
  • technical assistance,
  • financial instruments, such as debt, equity and guarantees.

What is eligible

APIF can support projects that contribute to any of the following areas:

  • Transport and urban sustainable transport
  • Energy
  • Environment
  • Social infrastructure
  • Development of the private sector/small businesses (SMEs)
  • Gender equality
  • Digitalisation
  • Covid-related support

  The facility is available for those countries of Asia, the Pacific and the Middle East eligible for support from NDICI.

Highlighted stories

  •
    1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

  • 5 September 2024

    Small-island solidarity and climate common sense

    The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

  • 8 August 2024

    Women transforming the world

    From Indian wrestlers to Indonesian menstruation campaigners, the stories behind award-winning reports on inspirational women in the Global South.

  • 19 July 2024

    On the Ground | Supporting safe water in Fiji

    We visit Fiji, one of the most populated island countries in the Pacific, where we are helping to build a new plant that will bring safe water to residents in the Greater Suva Area. Join us to learn about how EIB Global supports safe water, improved public health and a better future for Fiji.

  • 4 December 2023

    Impact adaptation

    Climate change is already forcing mass migration, particularly within developing countries. Adaptation – and finance for it – is crucial to protect people in the countries at risk

  • 30 October 2023

    Stories of inspirational women

    Women’s Solutions Reporting Award showcases journalists, documentarists who report on inspirational stories of women who make a difference in the global south

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

European Union

NDICI – Global Europe

The Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument – Global Europe is the EU’s external financing instrument for the eradication of poverty and a more sustainable, prosperous, peaceful and stable world. NDICI – Global Europe covers the EU’s cooperation with all third countries, except for the pre-accession beneficiaries and overseas territories.

EIB Global

For more than 50 years, the EIB has been the European Union’s international development bank. Our key investments across the world help create stability, promote sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

What is blending?

Blending involves the strategic use of a limited amount of grant resources to catalyse additional financing for development projects. Grants are often combined with loans, equity, beneficiary resources or other forms of financing, with the aim of de-risking projects and making them bankable. Blending allows partners to get the most out of their grant resources and enhance their overall development impact.

Our blending facilities

The European Investment Bank carries out global blending operations through four regional investment facilities and other thematic blending funds.

