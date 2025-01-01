Recovery and Resilience Facility in Italy

About

The EIB signed a funding agreement with the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance to set up the RRF Fund of Funds for Italy (articles 8 and 21).

Under this agreement, we will manage up to €772 million, allocated from the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the NextGenerationEU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility for Europe’s economic recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.

The RRF Fund of Funds aims to:

achieve the shift towards a more sustainable tourism

regenerate and revitalise the economy through improved accessibility and infrastructure

It consists of two thematic funds dedicated to sustainable tourism and urban integrated plans.

Investments are expected to take place by 2026.

This fund of funds is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.