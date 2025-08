Description

During 2014 the European Investment Bank, Europe’s long-term lending institution, provided more than GBP 6 billion to support long-term investment for a broad range of infrastructure projects across the UK. This represented the largest ever engagement by the European Investment Bank in the United Kingdom since the first operation in the country in 1973. 2014 lending also included the EIB’s largest ever single loan, GBP 1.5 billion to support investment by National Grid to improve renewable energy transmission and upgrade electricity infrastructure.