Description

During 2018 the European Investment Bank Group contributed to Croatian economic and social growth with more than half a billion euros (EUR 507.3 million). Total EIB lending in Croatia since 2001 surpassed EUR 6 billion. In 2018 alone our financing amounted to 0.98% of the national GDP.

The European Investment Fund alone signed projects in support of Croatian SMEs and mid-caps worth EUR 63.3 million.

The EIB Group (EIB + EIF) financed enviroment related projects in Croatia with EUR 181 million, infrastructure with EUR 128 million, innovation with EUR 93 million and SMEs and Mid-Caps with EUR 105.3 million. Between 2008 and 2018 EIB activities in Croatia (based on signed loan agreements) amounted to EUR 4.75 billion.