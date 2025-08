Description

FEMIP, the European Investment Bank’s Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership, is the key player in the financial partnership between Europe and the Mediterranean. Between when it was launched in October 2002 and December 2012 it provided finance totalling EUR 14.2bn.

FEMIP provides a strong response to the needs of the Mediterranean partner countries by supporting projects that contribute towards cohesion and the health of the economy. It seeks to stimulate growth and encourage partnerships within the Mediterranean region.