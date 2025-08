Description

Portugal was among the 10 EU countries receiving the most financial support from the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group as a percentage of GDP in 2019. We invested more than €1.6 billion last year, which accounts for around 0.8% of Portuguese GDP. Our support ranged from financing projects aimed at increasing the generation of renewable energy and at improving the country's resilience to climate change, like the construction of wind farms and the upgrading of Lisbon's drainage system, to strengthening the competitiveness of SMEs while ensuring they have the funds needed to invest in their future.