Description

Despite the continuing impact of the pandemic, the EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), obtained a good result in Austria 2021 again. At €1.6 billion, the financing volume was as high as the average for the years 2018 to 2020, although it remained slightly below the previous year's volume of €1.8 billion. The main driver for financing was the high demand for corporate liquidity in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially to mitigate the impact of the crisis on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The EIB provided €895 million for this purpose alone.