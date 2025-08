Description

The EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Investment Fund (EIF), once again proved itself to be a reliable partner for Germany in 2018. The Group provided total financing of around EUR 5.6bn last year, including EUR 4.6bn from the EU bank. A particular focus for the EIB Group in 2018 was financing to strengthen research, development and innovation, for which it provided more than EUR 2.1bn.