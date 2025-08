Description

In 2018, the EIB Group (EIB and EIF) signed 89 operations in Spain for a total financing volume of EUR 8.478bn, making it the biggest beneficiary of financing from the Group.

A large share of the activity involved fostering innovation and supporting projects to combat climate change by promoting the use of renewable energies and energy efficiency. Support for SMEs continued to be a major part of EIB Group financing, as did infrastructure investment, which was primarily focused on the transport and energy sectors.