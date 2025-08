Part of the series : Country fact sheets

Description The European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union’s financing institution, launched its operations in Spain in 1981 in the framework of a pre-membership financial cooperation agreement between Spain and the EU. Since Spain joined the Union on 1 January 1986 it has been a shareholder of the EIB with access to its financing on the same terms as the other EU Member States.

Over the past 28 years the EIB has granted loans worth more than EUR 91 billion for Spanish public and private sector projects in some 700 operations, making it one of the country’s main partners for economic development and integration into the EU.