Description

Financing provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) in Bulgaria reached EUR 103m in 2018. Over the past five years (2014-2018), the Bank has provided funds amounting to some EUR 1.5bn to finance investment projects important for Bulgaria’s economic development. The EIB’s operations in Bulgaria cover all major economic sectors, ranging from basic infrastructure such as transport, communications, energy and the environment to manufacturing and services, including support for small and medium-sized companies through local financial institutions and the development of a knowledge-based economy.