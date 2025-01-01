Legacy mandates

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) was a programme from the European Union to support the development of high performing, sustainable and efficiently interconnected trans-European networks in the fields of transport, energy and digital services.

The EIB managed the Debt Instrument under CEF, a risk-sharing facility building on the successful pilot phase of the Project Bond Initiative as well as of the Loan Guarantee Instrument for TEN-T Projects.

CEF DI - Final beneficiaries for 2023