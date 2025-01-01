One World Media Awards

The selected entries remind us that where we come from doesn’t have to decide how far we go.
2024 Women’s Solutions Reporting Award
101 East – India’s Women Combat Fighters by Rudraneil Sengupta and Sreya Banerjee, broadcast by Al Jazeera, has won the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award.
Their engaging community story features women wrestling in India, a traditionally male-dominated sport.
By rising to the top of their sport, these women have inspired a new generation of girls, and are helping more broadly to change and challenge attitudes toward women’s roles in society.
The story also shows how these women are taking the fight beyond the wrestling ring, sparking the first #MeToo movement in Indian sport.
- Breaking taboos: Papuan women embrace collective care to end period poverty | Project Multatuli and Qbukatabu | Narriswari
- 101 East – India’s combat women’s fighters | Al Jazeera | Sharon Roobol
- Rise of the ‘mother boss’: how female miners are taking control in DRC | The Guardian | Mélanie Gouby
- ‘Women bear the biggest brunt of climate change’ says climate scientist Susan Chomba | Guardian/The Fuller Project | Neha Wadekar
- The Indigenous Women’s Brigade in the Amazon | Deutsche Welle | Nádia Pontes
- Power of Mama: the women firefighters of West Borneo | BBC | Ria Utari
- Dhye Dreams | Express News Pakistan | Shanta Nepali
- Rise of the ‘mother boss’: how female miners are taking control in DRC | The Guardian | Mélanie Gouby
- Money clubs help displaced Nigerians create their own safety nets | The New Humanitarian | Zubaida Baba Ibrahim
- Why Samsung factory workers in Vietnam are becoming beauticians | Rest of World | Lam Le
- Healing the body, the land and the territory: the commitment of the women of Agua Caliente to manage their health | Zona Docs | Mariana Mora
- Breaking taboos: Papuan women embrace collective care to end period poverty | Project Multatuli and Qbukatabu | Narriswari
Selection process
This award is open to media, including broadcast, digital, audio, film or print with reporting should showcase women and girls who tackle the challenges facing them and society at large: with solutions that
Promote women’s financial and economic inclusion
Combat climate change and protect the environment
Improve health and education access
Empower women and girls
Process:
- One World Media selects the 10 longlisted entries.
- A panel of four judges select the winner and the two nominees.
- The announcement is made at the award ceremony.
Past winners
Rudraneil Sengupta and Sreya Banerjee for 101 East – India's Women Combat Fighters, broadcast by Al Jazeera. Their engaging community story features women wrestling in India, a traditionally male-dominated sport.
Sanket Jain for How Indian health-care workers use WhatsApp to save pregnant women published in MIT Technology Review. His powerful story contributed to fight dangerous medical misinformation and combat India’s high maternal mortality rate.
Khorloo Khukhnokhoi, for Female Students Revolt Against ‘Virginity Tests’ published in Global Press Journal. Her powerful story contributed to protect the rights of young girls in Mongolia.
“The Energy to Stay”, a multimedia article produced by journalist Carlotta Dotto and carried on the Al Jazeera channel, tells the inspiring story of how women in the community have transformed farming practices using solar power and sustainable irrigation techniques to combat poverty and the emigration of their menfolk from their villages on the edge of the Sahara to the cities.
Words from the EIB judges
We can accomplish a lot by listening to women's stories and taking action.
The stories chosen will also encourage more women to believe that they can be anything.
