One World Media Awards

101 East – India’s Women Combat Fighters by Rudraneil Sengupta and Sreya Banerjee, broadcast by Al Jazeera, has won the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award.

Their engaging community story features women wrestling in India, a traditionally male-dominated sport.

By rising to the top of their sport, these women have inspired a new generation of girls, and are helping more broadly to change and challenge attitudes toward women’s roles in society.

The story also shows how these women are taking the fight beyond the wrestling ring, sparking the first #MeToo movement in Indian sport.