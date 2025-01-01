Search En menu en ClientConnect
Close ClientConnect
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

One World Media Awards

The One World Media Awards recognise the best media coverage of the global south. They celebrate underreported stories from journalists and filmmakers from around the world that break through stereotypes, change narratives and connect people across cultures. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has partnered with One World Media to support the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award.

The Women’s Solutions Reporting Award celebrates excellence in media coverage of stories that explore women’s solutions in the global south. The award recognises empowering stories of girls and women who successfully tackled challenges faced by women and society at large, such as: women’s financial and economic inclusion, addressing the impact of the climate crisis, increasing access to education, healthcare or democracy.

2025 One World Media awards: longlist unveiled  

Our work

Discover how the EIB supports gender equality

In the spotlight

Women transforming the world

Honouring journalists and filmmakers who report on the inspirational stories of women.

Everything is possible

Showcasing the women and girls who shape our world and empower others.

The power of stories

How women’s solutions stories can contribute to a more inclusive world.

2024 Women’s Solutions Reporting Award

Winner
©EIB

101 East – India’s Women Combat Fighters by Rudraneil Sengupta and Sreya Banerjee, broadcast by Al Jazeera, has won the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award.

Their engaging community story features women wrestling in India, a traditionally male-dominated sport.

By rising to the top of their sport, these women have inspired a new generation of girls, and are helping more broadly to change and challenge attitudes toward women’s roles in society.

The story also shows how these women are taking the fight beyond the wrestling ring, sparking the first #MeToo movement in Indian sport.

Nominees
Longlist

Selection process

This award is open to media, including broadcast, digital, audio, film or print with reporting should showcase women and girls who tackle the challenges facing them and society at large: with solutions that

Promote women’s financial and economic inclusion

Combat climate change and protect the environment

Improve health and education access

Empower women and girls

Process:

  • One World Media selects the 10 longlisted entries.
  • A panel of four judges select the winner and the two nominees.
  • The announcement is made at the award ceremony.

Past winners

EIB

Rudraneil Sengupta and Sreya Banerjee for 101 East – India’s Women Combat Fighters, broadcast by Al Jazeera. Their engaging community story features women wrestling in India, a traditionally male-dominated sport.

EIB

Sanket Jain for How Indian health-care workers use WhatsApp to save pregnant women published in MIT Technology Review. His powerful story contributed to fight dangerous medical misinformation and combat India’s high maternal mortality rate.

Shutterstock

Khorloo Khukhnokhoi, for Female Students Revolt Against ‘Virginity Tests’ published in Global Press Journal. Her powerful story contributed to protect the rights of young girls in Mongolia.

One World Media

The Energy to Stay”, a multimedia article produced by journalist Carlotta Dotto and carried on the Al Jazeera channel, tells the inspiring story of how women in the community have transformed farming practices using solar power and sustainable irrigation techniques to combat poverty and the emigration of their menfolk from their villages on the edge of the Sahara to the cities.

Words from the EIB judges

The selected entries remind us that where we come from doesn’t have to decide how far we go.
Shiva Dustdar

Director and Head of the EIB Institute

We can accomplish a lot by listening to women's stories and taking action.
Marjut Falkstedt

Chief Executive at the European Investment Fund

The stories chosen will also encourage more women to believe that they can be anything.
Yasmine Pagni

Head of the social policy unit at the EIB

News

Press releases
More news