Strengthening Europe's security and defence industry

The EIB launched a €1 billion dedicated programme to provide credit and guarantees, through the banking sector, to finance investments and working capital of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in the supply chain of large European contractors.

We have updated our eligibility criteria to enhance support for SMEs and innovative startups within the security and defence sector. These companies can now access our specialised financing products, including venture debt financing, dedicated credit lines through financial intermediaries and equity investments.