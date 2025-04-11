Strengthening Europe's security and defence industry

European Investment Bank Group
Defence as a core strategic priority
Are you an SME or mid-cap seeking support?
The EIB launched a €1 billion dedicated programme to provide credit and guarantees, through the banking sector, to finance investments and working capital of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in the supply chain of large European contractors.
We have updated our eligibility criteria to enhance support for SMEs and innovative startups within the security and defence sector. These companies can now access our specialised financing products, including venture debt financing, dedicated credit lines through financial intermediaries and equity investments.
Types of support
We provide a comprehensive range of financial support and solutions designed to meet the demands of companies and public sector entities in the security and defence sector, regardless of their size. Our services include loans, guarantees, equity investments and advisory services to support research and development, infrastructure, and other critical areas.
We offer tailored debt financing for companies and public sector entities with projects in the security and defence industry. Our financing covers both investment loans and project finance.
We provide a long-term venture debt product tailored for rapidly growing innovative companies, featuring bullet repayment and equity risk-linked remuneration, complementing existing venture capital financing.
The Defence Equity Facility provides equity investments to venture capital and private equity funds investing in small and medium companies, and startups in the sector. The facility, implemented under InvestEU, is funded by the European Investment Fund and the European Defence Fund.
We make loans to financial institutions which subsequently "on-lend" to final beneficiaries. Our support improves access to finance and financing conditions for small and medium companies.
We offer a large and comprehensive range of advisory services that support and enhance all stages of the project cycle and beyond, to make your security and defence projects happen.
Get support for your project
If you are a European firm or innovator in the security and defence industry looking for financing, or want to learn how we can support your project, contact our Security and Defence Office.
What is eligible
We invest in a safe and secure Europe by supporting products, services, and technologies that bolster Europe’s defence capacities, research and development, and innovation, with the exception of weapons and ammunition.
We finance research, development, and innovation activities with applications in security and/or defence.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Artificial intelligence
- Quantum technologies
- Biotechnologies
- Advanced sensors
- Advanced propulsion
- Advanced optics
- Unmanned aerial vehicles
- Radar systems
- Avionics systems
- Transportation systems
- Communication and information systems
- Special materials
- Simulation and training
The cybersecurity sector is vital for protecting businesses and governments from advanced digital attacks. We support European cybersecurity companies and help them to overcome challenges in growing and scaling their businesses.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Encryption technologies
- Threat intelligence
- Network protection
- Intrusion detection systems
We invest in security infrastructure and support projects that protect critical infrastructure, enhance emergency responses, and minimize disruptions to our societies.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Military bases and barracks
- Border control
- Protection of critical infrastructure against physical and cyber threats
- Resilience of communication networks
- Military hospitals
- Military training centres and academies
- Military warehousing/storage
We provide finance for transport infrastructure throughout the European Union. We support military mobility projects critical for a rapid response in crisis situations. These projects enhance Europe's ability to deter threats, defend its interests and promote global security.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Strategic lift capabilities
- Logistical and supply chain management systems
- Reinforcement of bridges
- Upgrade of rail infrastructure
- Advanced propulsion
Military operations have traditionally relied heavily on fossil fuels. As the EU's climate bank, we can finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects implemented by defence bodies. While enhancing security, these clean energy projects also support the transition to renewable energy sources and the net-zero targets.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Renewable energy technologies
- Sustainable military facilities
The European space industry drives innovation and competitiveness. As the biggest financier of this sector, we support both established operators launching new initiatives, and enable smaller New Space companies to access risk financing and scaling-up for technological transition and commercialisation. By financing Europe's space programs, we catalyse cutting-edge research and development, fuel new business growth, and generate high-skilled jobs.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Satellites
- Launch infrastructure
- Research, development and innovation for space services and software
- Space clean up solutions
Featured projects
Italy
Leonardo: Breakthrough tech tackles today’s most pressing challenges
Dual-use research, development and innovation
€260 million
Germany
Quantum-Systems: Long-range drones with extended travel times
Research, development and innovation
€10 million
Spain
Skydweller: First solar-powered, fully electric, unmanned drone
Autonomous aircraft
€30 million
Ireland
Siren: Developing intelligence capabilities for cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
€12 million
France
Cegelog: Access to energy-efficient housing for military personnel
Green security
€484 million
Spain
Sateliot: Satellite network to provide IoT connectivity in low coverage areas
Space industry
€30 million
Luxembourg
SES: Better satellite connectivity in Europe, Africa, Middle East
Space industry
€300 million
Greece
COVID-19: Transformation of civil protection and pandemic preparedness
Critical and civilian security infrastructure
€595 million
Denmark
Esbjerg port: Expansion of Europe’s largest port for shipping offshore wind turbines
Critical and civilian security infrastructure
€115 million
Latest news
-
EIB Group approves new financing for European security, transport, energy, water and deep-tech as well as support for Ukrainian firms
The Boards of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), meeting this week, approved new financing to support economic prosperity and resilience, boost innovation and EU’s strategic autonomy in new technologies, and deepen global partnership.
-
President Calviño's address at the Delphi Economic Forum
EIB Group President Nadia Calviño addressed Delphi Economic Forum X, explaining how the EIB Group supports Europe's security and economic prosperity.
-
EIB steps up financing for European security and defence and critical raw materials
The European Investment Bank (EIB) today agreed a series of measures to further boost investment in security and defence and critical raw materials.
-
President Nadia Calviño opens third edition of EIB Group Forum, highlighting security and economic prosperity as mutually reinforcing
Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank Group, inaugurated today the third edition of the EIB Group Forum, emphasising the critical role of investment in shaping Europe's economic future, and the focus on security in everything the EIB Group does.
-
President Calviño opens the EIB Group Forum: This is Europe
EIB Group President Nadia Calviño opened the 2025 edition of the EIB Group Forum.
-
EIB Group Forum: Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe
The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) President Nadia Calviño will open the EIB Group Forum on Wednesday, 5 March, in Luxembourg. The three-day event, held at the European Convention Centre, will bring together leaders and experts to discuss and put forward concrete solutions to the challenges and the opportunities facing Europe and the world today across the economy, society and global politics.
-
President Calviño's interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung
Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), interviewed with the Süddeutsche Zeitung
-
President Calviño presents the 2024 annual results for Spain
President Nadia Calviño presented the 2024 results for Spain, highlighting major projects, investment priorities, and the impact of EIB-backed initiatives across the country.
-
EIB Group 2024 annual results: Making a difference
Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, presents the 2024 annual results.
Contact us
Get support
Media
For media enquiries about security and defence, please contact:
- n.chrysoloras@eib.org
- +352 4379-83078
General enquiries
Contact our Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB
Contact the Information Desk
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
- Eligibility
The EIB expanded its operational scope to directly address EU defence investment needs, investing in dedicated military infrastructure and equipment in the EU. This adjustment of the Group’s eligibility criteria ensures that excluded activities are more precisely defined and as limited as possible in scope aligning with the policy priorities of the EU. Leveraging on its whole spectrum of financial products, the EIB Group is focusing on the following key areas:
1. Bolstering support for infrastructure critical to ensure readiness against various threats, such as military bases, and related logistics, military mobility, border protection, cybersecurity, seabed infrastructure protection.
2. Investing in key advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, drones and other autonomous systems and space technologies to enhance Europe defence capabilities and maintain a strategic edge.
3. Addressing access to finance needs of SMEs within the security and defence supply chain, by delivering on a specialized financing facility in collaboration with commercial banks.
- Dedicated team
The EIB Group has a dedicated Security and Defence Office acting as a single point of entry within the Group, to accelerate investment deployment.
- Partnerships
The EIB Group is strengthening partnerships and collaboration with key stakeholders, including the EU Ministries of Defence, DG DEFIS, the EU External Action Service, the European Defence Agency, the European Space Agency, National Promotional Banks and the NATO Innovation Fund. The aim is to increase impact, synergies, and complementarity.
No, weapons and ammunition remain excluded from EIB financing.
Yes, equipment or infrastructure dedicated to military and police use are eligible for EIB Group’s financing, insofar as it is not classified as weapons or ammunition.
Reinforcing our position as the Climate Bank remains our top priority. Furthermore, the EIB Group remains committed to safeguard its highest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.
Also, the EIB Group continues to exclude investments in weapons and ammunition under the plan.
EIB Group financing for the security and defence industry is only available for companies domiciled and projects implemented inside the EU.
Key publications
-
EIB Group Product Catalogue
An overview of the financial and advisory instruments provided by the EIB Group, highlighting their features, benefits and the impact they have on the broader economy.
-
European Cybersecurity Investment Platform
Supporting the European Cybersecurity industry to develop in Europe with access to additional financing options
-
The future of the European space sector: How to leverage Europe’s technological leadership and boost investments for space ventures
The study reviews access-to-finance conditions met by companies active in the European space sector and proposes potential solutions to improve them.
-
Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe
This report, produced by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission, provides a global overview of the state of play of both technologies. It shows that Europe needs to address an investment gap of up to €10 billion that is holding back development and deployment of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies in the EU.