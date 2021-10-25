MUNICIPAL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE NORTH MACEDONIA

The project consists of the construction and rehabilitation of water supply, wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure, and emergency flood protection measures for the eighty municipalities of North Macedonia. The project is a strategic investment for the country and a priority in view of their accession path and adherence to EU directives, standards and acquis. The project is fully in line with National Strategies, EU policies as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.

This project contributes to supporting economic growth and environmental sustainability by improving the coverage, quality and resilience of integrated water services and reducing pollution of watercourses. Collection systems are generally old in North Macedonia and only a minority of the sewage is currently treated with most of the wastewater being discharged directly into rivers and lakes. The project will contribute to closing a significant investment gap in the sector and provide the Government and the Municipalities with a large and long-term financing source, at terms currently un-matched by the market.

EIB's contribution is substantial, representing some 40% of the municipal water infrastructure planned investments and rehabilitation. The programme will also improve local capacity in planning and implementing water investment projects, improving quality standards, procurement processes and environmental sustainability.