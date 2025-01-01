Economic conferences and research networks

Annual Economics Conference 2022
The 2022 edition of EIB’s annual high-level conference was organised in cooperation with Columbia University, the OECD and SUERF (The European Monetary and Finance Forum).
As our economies emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the policy focus has shifted to questions of long-term transformation: how can we accelerate digitalisation and the climate transition?
This year’s conference was about how we can speed up the digital and climate transition, whilst recognising and mitigating these asymmetries. It brought together the perspectives of policymakers, academia, business and finance, as well as Chief Economists from different private and public sector institutions.