The European Bank Coordination Initiative (Vienna Initiative) seeks to safeguard the stability of the financial sector in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE).

Conceived in early 2009 as an emergency response to the threat of an uncoordinated deleveraging of international banking groups in emerging Europe, it has now evolved to assume a permanent role in addressing challenges and risks faced by the region’s financial sector.

The creation and development of the Vienna Initiative has been driven by the EIB, the European Commission, the EBRD, the IMF and the World Bank. Participants include the leading commercial banks of the region, central banks and national banking supervisory and regulatory authorities.