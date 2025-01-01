The goal of the European Network for Research on Investment (ENRI) is to advance understandings of investment dynamics, drivers and barriers in Europe, with a view to inform investment policy.

ENRI does this by providing a platform for sharing and discussing research and data on investment in Europe, encouraging and facilitating collaboration. It brings together researchers, practitioners and economists from major international and national institutions across Europe and beyond.

Initiated in autumn 2017, the main focal point of ENRI activities is currently its conferences which are held twice a year at the EIB. ENRI is currently an informal network with participants including EU and international institutions and Member State central banks. The EIB currently acts as the secretariat of the network.