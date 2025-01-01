Assessing EIB impact

How we study impact
- Tracking project results
The EIB Additionality and Impact Measurement (AIM) framework has been developed to further strengthen the assessment, measurement and reporting on the results and impacts of the Bank’s operations outside of the EU.
- Assessing impacts on jobs and growth
The EIB works with the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission to assess the impact of the EIB Group and EFSI on jobs and growth in Europe, using a macroeconomic model called RHOMOLO.
- Microeconomic impact studies
These in-depth research studies investigate the links between direct project outputs and outcomes and broader impact objectives.
- EIB-GDN impact studies
The EIB has partnered with the Global Development Network to study the impact of projects in sub-Saharan African, Caribbean and Pacific countries, under a training and mentorship programme for local researchers.