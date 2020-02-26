Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

The EIB-GDN Programme in Applied Development Finance

The European Investment Bank has partnered with Global Development Network (GDN) to study the impact of projects in sub-Saharan African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries, under a training and mentorship programme for local researchers.

The programme aims to deepen understanding of the results and impact of operations under the Impact Financing Envelope (IFE), as well as enhancing capacity for impact assessment in ACP countries and within the EIB. The research is carried out by talented researchers from ACP countries in three twelve-month cycles. Each researcher spends a year on a “deep dive” study of an IFE project, during which time they receive training, guidance and mentoring by the GDN, the EIB and expert advisers.

Studies have focused on issues such as:

  • the impact of free internet provision in Kenyan schools
  • the strength of demand for mobile digital financial services that cover utility bill payments
  • the impacts of microfinance on women’s economic empowerment, economic well-being, farming techniques and productive asset accumulation
  • the constraints to growth facing SMEs in Ethiopia and their implications for the country’s nascent private equity and venture capital industries

Find out more results from our studies from the EIB-GDN Programme:

Highlighted stories

  •

    Devex blog on measuring developing impact

    Article on investing in 'deep dives' to measure development impact

  •
    26 February 2020

    What’s the impact of an impact investment?

    A study supported by the EU bank examines how an impact investment is contributing to improved maternal health services for Senegalese women

    SMEs Health and life sciences Senegal Sub-Saharan Africa SMEs Global development Social infrastructure
  • 25 November 2019

    What’s the impact of microfinance?

    A programme coordinated by the EU bank finds evidence of microfinance impact in Côte d’Ivoire and demonstrates that the private sector can boost sustainable development

    Microfinance
  • 5 April 2018

    Four good reasons to measure impact

    As the industry of impact investment in Africa grows in size and importance, how do we know it’s working? Here’s how to do an Africa impact measurement

    Infrastructure SMEs Technology Circular economy Ethiopia Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa SMEs Infrastructure Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 7 December 2017

    Africa impact investing: How to help employment in Ethiopia

    Ethiopia cut poverty under a state-driven development model. But to cut persistent unemployment, it needs to increase private investment and help small businesses access finance.

    SMEs Economics Econ stories Impact investment Ethiopia Sub-Saharan Africa SMEs Global development

Events you may be interested in...

 
More events  

Further reading