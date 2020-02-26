The EIB-GDN Programme in Applied Development Finance

The European Investment Bank has partnered with Global Development Network (GDN) to study the impact of projects in sub-Saharan African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries, under a training and mentorship programme for local researchers.
The programme aims to deepen understanding of the results and impact of operations under the Impact Financing Envelope (IFE), as well as enhancing capacity for impact assessment in ACP countries and within the EIB. The research is carried out by talented researchers from ACP countries in three twelve-month cycles. Each researcher spends a year on a “deep dive” study of an IFE project, during which time they receive training, guidance and mentoring by the GDN, the EIB and expert advisers.
Studies have focused on issues such as:
- the impact of free internet provision in Kenyan schools
- the strength of demand for mobile digital financial services that cover utility bill payments
- the impacts of microfinance on women’s economic empowerment, economic well-being, farming techniques and productive asset accumulation
- the constraints to growth facing SMEs in Ethiopia and their implications for the country’s nascent private equity and venture capital industries
Find out more results from our studies from the EIB-GDN Programme:
Highlighted stories
-
Devex blog on measuring developing impact
Article on investing in 'deep dives' to measure development impact
-
What’s the impact of an impact investment?
A study supported by the EU bank examines how an impact investment is contributing to improved maternal health services for Senegalese women
-
What’s the impact of microfinance?
A programme coordinated by the EU bank finds evidence of microfinance impact in Côte d’Ivoire and demonstrates that the private sector can boost sustainable development
-
Four good reasons to measure impact
As the industry of impact investment in Africa grows in size and importance, how do we know it’s working? Here’s how to do an Africa impact measurement
-
Africa impact investing: How to help employment in Ethiopia
Ethiopia cut poverty under a state-driven development model. But to cut persistent unemployment, it needs to increase private investment and help small businesses access finance.
Events you may be interested in...
Further reading
-
The impact of private sector projects in Africa: Studies from the EIB-GDN Programme, Cycle 3
This report presents the studies performed during the last cycle of the EIB-GDN programme.
-
Measuring impacts – The experience of the EIB-GDN programme
This book describes the three-year journey taken by the organisations partnering under this programme, detailing the lessons learnt and opportunities for future work.
-
The impact of private sector projects in Africa: Studies from the EIB-GDN Programme, Cycle 2
This publication presents micro impact studies from the second cycle of the EIB-GDN research programme.
-
The impact of private sector projects in Africa: Studies from the EIB-GDN Programme
How the EIB’s private sector investments are driving impact in Africa: lessons from rigorous research.