Description

In 2017 the EIB in cooperation with the Global Development Network (GDN) began a Programme in Applied Development Finance, to gather additional insights into the results and impacts of some projects financed under the Impact Financing Envelope (IFE) for Africa Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP). The programme lasted for three cycles of twelve-months, during which talented researchers from ACP countries spent a year on a “deep dive” study of an IFE project, trained, guided and mentored by GDN, the EIB and expert advisors (EAs). The programme used academic research techniques to study the development impact of ongoing private-sector investments, built capacity for evaluative research in developing countries, and helped to boost the EIB’s accountability and development effectiveness. This report presents the studies performed during the last cycle of the EIB-GDN programme.