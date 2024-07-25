Managing our environment

We have been measuring and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions since 2007. We sort waste, recycle and reduce plastic usage, among other activities.
The EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) helps us to manage the environmental impacts resulting from our daily work.
Environmental Statement
We have been measuring, managing and reporting our environmental impact (energy, waste, water use etc.) and actions to reduce them.
The annual EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report contains data on GHG emissions from our internal operations since 2007.
EMAS highlights
Carbon Footprint Report 2023
This report offers a detailed analysis of the European Investment Bank Group’s greenhouse gas emissions from its head office operations in Luxembourg for 2023.
Honorary mention for the EIB Group at EMAS Awards
This mention came only six months after the EIB Group was certified as an EMAS organisation in Luxembourg.
EIB signs the Zero Single-Use Plastics Manifesto
Through this manifesto, we committed to remove single-use plastics in our internal operations by end of 2020.