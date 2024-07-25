Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Managing our environment

As Europe’s climate bank, we continuously evaluate, report, and improve our environmental performance. 

We have been measuring and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions since 2007. We sort waste, recycle and reduce plastic usage, among other activities. 

The EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) helps us to manage the environmental impacts resulting from our daily work.

What is EMAS?

EMAS is a management instrument developed by the European Commission for companies and other organisations to manage their environmental performance.

Since 2019, we successfully implemented an Environmental Management System in accordance with the EMAS Regulation.

EMAS and its four key principles: Plan, Do, Check and Act, help us to get an overview of what each part of our organisation is doing to become more sustainable.

EMAS

EMAS Environmental Policy

The EMAS Environmental Policy is a framework for environmental action, objectives and goals for our internal activities. The policy includes the following objectives:

  • Legal compliance
  • Reduction of CO2 emissions
  • Prevention of pollution
  • Sustainable procurement
  • Reducing environmental, health and safety hazards
  • Transparency and communication with staff
  • Continual improvement

Environmental Statement

We have been measuring, managing and reporting our environmental impact (energy, waste, water use etc.) and actions to reduce them.

  Download our latest Environmental Statement.

The annual EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report contains data on GHG emissions from our internal operations since 2007. 

EMAS highlights

25 July 2024

Carbon Footprint Report 2023

This report offers a detailed analysis of the European Investment Bank Group’s greenhouse gas emissions from its head office operations in Luxembourg for 2023.

Climate and environment

Honorary mention for the EIB Group at EMAS Awards

This mention came only six months after the EIB Group was certified as an EMAS organisation in Luxembourg.

EIB signs the Zero Single-Use Plastics Manifesto

Through this manifesto, we committed to remove single-use plastics in our internal operations by end of 2020.

Questions?

To request further information about EMAS@EIB or to provide feedback and suggestions:  

Contact our EMAS team  