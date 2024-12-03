Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EIB climate survey

Climate action defines our core mission as the EU’s climate bank. The EIB, the world’s biggest multilateral financial institution and one of the largest providers of climate finance, plays a leading role in mobilising the finance needed to keep global warming below 2˚C.

+ Read more

In our effort to achieve this target, we place the human parameter at the centre of economic investment, so it is valuable to have an assessment of public opinion towards climate change.

Since 2018, we have been organising large-scale climate surveys across Europe, China, the US, India and Japan. The aim is to inform the broader debate on citizens’ attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action across the globe. In 2022, we have also been polling ten countries in Africa and the Middle East in order to get a more complete overview of public opinions around the world. For the first time in 2023, 13 countries Latin America have been polled to shed light on public opinions in another highly affected region.

- Read less

EIB Climate Surveys

2024-2025

Edition VII

2023-2024

Edition VI

2022-2023

Edition V

2021-2022

Edition IV

2020-2021

Edition III

2019-2020

Edition II

2018-2019

Edition I

Key publications

  • 3 December 2024

    The EIB Climate Survey

    The seventh annual EIB Climate Survey provides valuable insight into how people view the challenges and opportunities of adapting to climate change in 2024.

    Climate and environment
  • 20 April 2022

    The EIB Climate Survey 2021-2022

    The fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey shows that a majority of Europeans are confident that climate policies will improve their quality of life and create jobs.

    Climate and environment
  • 31 May 2021

    The EIB Climate Survey 2020-2021

    The third edition of the EIB Climate Survey shows that COVID-19 has changed people’s perception of the climate emergency. Most Europeans now consider the pandemic to be the greatest challenge facing their countries, but climate change remains a crucial issue.

    Climate and environment
  • 15 June 2020

    The EIB Climate Survey 2019-2020

    Conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA, the survey aims to inform the broader debate on citizens’ attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action in the European Union, the United States and China.

    Climate and environment