EIB Group impact: Boosting GDP and jobs

The EIB Group has a strong focus on impact. It continuously assesses the macroeconomic contribution of its activities in Europe.

The overall investment signed by the EIB Group within the EU in 2024 alone will, by 2028:

have supported €350 billion of investment

have added 1.10% to EU GDP

have added 730 000 jobs

By 2043, these same projects signed in a single year will have added:

0.70% to EU GDP and

730 000 jobs

Find out more about how we assessed the big impact of the EIB’s investments.