Credit enhancement for project finance

The credit enhancement product is designed for project finance in infrastructure projects. Project assets must be ring fenced, and their revenues and costs segregated from the promoter’s financial accounts.

Funded structures take the form of a subordinated bond/loan tranche with a defined repayment schedule sculpted in line with the senior debt repayment profile.

Unfunded structures are irrevocable and unconditional guarantees, providing a revolving first-demand guarantee facility in the form of a letter of credit or equivalent instrument.

The Bank will analyse the project eligibility, its economic and social viability, project procurement and concession agreement (if applicable), credit risks involved in the structure, and financial and legal aspects of the bond issuance. An appropriate financial infrastructure is required, including rating agency coverage (for Project Bond Credit Enhancement) and suitable legal precedents/frameworks. Maximum size around €200 million or 20% of the nominal of credit-enhanced senior bonds.

Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under our mandates or third party resources.