Four key benefits
Here are the benefits of our credit enhancement for project finance
Improved rating
Improves the credit quality/credit rating, increasing the protection of the senior debt, thus attracting additional financing.
Bespoke financing
Coverage tailored to the project needs, which can include the construction period.
Project support
We offer expertise in the financial and technical aspects of preparing a project.
Signalling effect
The EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.
Eligibility
Find out if financial support might be available to you
- Special purpose vehicles for project finance (including PPPs and concessions)
The credit enhancement product is designed for project finance in infrastructure projects. Project assets must be ring fenced, and their revenues and costs segregated from the promoter’s financial accounts.
Funded structures take the form of a subordinated bond/loan tranche with a defined repayment schedule sculpted in line with the senior debt repayment profile.
Unfunded structures are irrevocable and unconditional guarantees, providing a revolving first-demand guarantee facility in the form of a letter of credit or equivalent instrument.
The Bank will analyse the project eligibility, its economic and social viability, project procurement and concession agreement (if applicable), credit risks involved in the structure, and financial and legal aspects of the bond issuance. An appropriate financial infrastructure is required, including rating agency coverage (for Project Bond Credit Enhancement) and suitable legal precedents/frameworks. Maximum size around €200 million or 20% of the nominal of credit-enhanced senior bonds.
Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under our mandates or third party resources.
- Project Bond Credit Enhancement
- Senior Debt Credit Enhancement
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Project cycle
A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
Discover how our products help the economy, create jobs and promote equality.
