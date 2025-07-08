Surveys and data

Featured surveys
- EIB Investment Survey (EIBIS) – EIBIS is the leading data source on the investment activity of businesses throughout Europe, their needs and the constraints they face.
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey – The survey focuses on monitoring cross-border banking and understanding determinants and constraints on credit growth in Central and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE).
- Enterprise Surveys – In collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank, the European Investment Bank supports Enterprise Surveys to investigate the constraints on private sector development in Europe’s Southern and Eastern neighbourhoods, as well as in Central and South-Eastern Europe.
- Supply Chain Survey (SUCH) – The European Investment Bank and DG GROW of the European Commission, have partnered to produce a series of analytical reports on industrial ecosystems and the resilience of European value chains.
Latest reports
Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: First half of 2025
This report presents the results of the EIB CESEE Bank Lending survey at the regional and single country levels.
EIB Investment Survey 2024: Belgium overview
This unique insight into the corporate investment in Belgium examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face.
EIB Investment Survey 2024: Finland overview
This unique insight into the corporate investment in Finland examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face.
EIB Investment Survey 2024: France overview
This unique insight into the corporate investment in France examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face.
EIB Investment Survey 2024: Slovakia overview
This unique insight into the corporate investment in Slovakia examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face.
EIB Investment Survey 2024: Cyprus overview
This unique insight into the corporate investment in Cyprus examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face.
EIB Investment Survey 2024: Denmark overview
This unique insight into the corporate investment in Denmark examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face.
EIB Investment Survey 2024: Malta overview
This unique insight into the corporate investment in Malta examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face.
EIB Investment Survey 2024: Romania overview
This unique insight into the corporate investment in Romania examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face.
EIB Investment Survey 2024: Slovenia overview
This unique insight into the corporate investment in Slovenia examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face.
EIB Investment Survey 2024: Spain overview
This unique insight into the corporate investment in Spain examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face.
EIB Investment Survey 2024: United States overview
This unique insight into the corporate investment in United States examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face.