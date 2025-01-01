Search En menu en ClientConnect
Close ClientConnect
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB Investment Survey (EIBIS)

The annual EIB Group Survey on Investment and Investment Finance (EIBIS) is an EU-wide survey that gathers qualitative and quantitative information on investment activities of non-financial corporates, their financing requirements and the difficulties they face. In addition, the survey taps into topics of strong policy interest, such as digitalisation, climate change and supply chains. The survey covers approximately 12 000 firms across the EU27 and 800 firms in the United States.

Each year, the survey also includes different modules to get a better understanding of pressing needs, both for the corporate and public sector.

Find out more about the survey  

EIBIS Data Portal

Explore or download EIBIS data

Country overviews

Detailed results and analysis by country

Latest EU Overview

2024 results for the European Union

Browse all EIBIS publications

 
   of    results
 