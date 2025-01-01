EIB Investment Survey (EIBIS)

The annual EIB Group Survey on Investment and Investment Finance (EIBIS) is an EU-wide survey that gathers qualitative and quantitative information on investment activities of non-financial corporates, their financing requirements and the difficulties they face. In addition, the survey taps into topics of strong policy interest, such as digitalisation, climate change and supply chains. The survey covers approximately 12 000 firms across the EU27 and 800 firms in the United States.
Each year, the survey also includes different modules to get a better understanding of pressing needs, both for the corporate and public sector.