Filling knowledge gaps on investment and supply chains

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and DG GROW of the European Commission have partnered to produce a series of analytical reports on industrial ecosystems and the resilience of European value chains.

Investment plays an important role in delivering the European Union’s public policy goals, including the green and digital transition. However, there’s a knowledge gap when it comes to investment activities and the conditions that either support or impede those activities, as well as a lack of information about the resilience of various European industries and their supply chains to shocks, whether they be fleeting or more structural in nature.

It’s crucial to understand how transitory and structural shocks change investment needs and when public intervention is required to address those shocks. Survey-based data can contribute to this understanding. To delve into the issues further, the EIB has deployed a special survey dedicated to supply chains, the Supply Chain Survey (SUCH), in addition to its annual EIB Investment Survey, which collects firm-level data on overall investment trends.

The portal containing the data gathered in the SUCH report can be accessed here.