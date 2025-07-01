Search EN menu
 
  Homepage

As an LGBTIQ inclusive employer, we celebrate the Luxembourg Pride Week.

See more  
en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Guarantees in support of SMEs, mid-caps and other objectives

The EIB guarantees unlock additional financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises or mid-caps by covering a portion of possible losses from a portfolio of loans.  The European Investment Fund, part of the EIB Group, also provides guarantees for SME portfolios.

Four key benefits

Here are the benefits of guarantees in support of SMEs, mid-caps and other objectives

Extended credit limits

Alleviation of internal limits to extend lending (e.g. due to concentration issues by sector or borrower).

Risk mitigation

Credit risk protection and possible reduction of the portfolio’s economic capital allocation.

Flexible tenors

Tenor of the guarantee linked to the maturity profile of the underlying exposure.

Bespoke financing

Funded or unfunded guarantee structures can both be considered.

Eligibility

Find out if financial support might be available to you

Who is eligible
  • Commercial banks
  • National promotional banks and institutions
  • Other financial institutions
What is eligible

The Bank can share risk on assets aligned with one or more EIB priorities. Those assets can be either:

  • Pre-existent, where the guarantee comes with the obligation to create a new portfolio of loans at a pre-defined volume or (a de-linked structure)
  • To be created during an agreed ramp-up period (usually two to three years) or until the portfolio reaches a pre-defined volume (a linked structure).

Replenishment of existing portfolio may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Reimbursement for a fixed percentage of incurred losses typically amounts to a maximum of 50%.

Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under our mandates or third party resources.

Financing options
  • Risk-sharing guarantees (linked and de-linked)
  • Supply chain (reverse factoring) guarantees
  • Trade finance guarantees
  • Microfinance

IN FOCUS

TechEU: Accelerating Europe’s innovation

TechEU is the European Investment Bank Group’s platform dedicated to accelerating innovation across Europe. By linking innovators to the right mix of funding and expertise, we empower growth and helps bring game-changing technologies to market.

Connect with us  
©spainter_vfx/iStock

Building a green future

We have aligned all our financing activities with the principles and goals of the Paris Agreement, a commitment that builds a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.

Read more  

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us  

Project cycle

A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
More details on the project cycle  

The European Investment Fund

The European Investment Fund, part of the EIB Group, also provides guarantees for SME portfolios.

EIF website  

Further reading

Discover how our products help the economy, create jobs and promote equality.

  •
    1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 12 June 2025

    ‘I thought we’d arrived at a town rather than a hospital’

    Discover how UZ Leuven hospital in Belgium combines clinical care, research, and teaching to pioneer better healthcare, with support from the European Investment Bank.

    Hospitals Health and life sciences Development solutions Belgium European Union Social infrastructure
  • 5 June 2025

    Bologna: A pioneer in inclusive urban planning

    Discover how Bologna is reshaping urban planning with gender-sensitive design, inclusive infrastructure, and sustainable development goals

    Infrastructure Urban development Advisory services InvestEU Diversity and gender Italy European Union Social infrastructure
  • 29 May 2025

    Silicon Cyprus

    33East brings venture capital backing to Cyprus tech startups—and may reverse brain drain by bringing talented young Cypriots home

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Institutional SMEs Digital and telecoms EIF Artificial intelligence Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 22 May 2025

    Hydrogen’s pressure fix

    The Netherland’s Resato Hydrogen Technology improves safety and reliability of hydrogen for long-haul transport

    Environment Transport Climate Decarbonisation Technology Climate action The Netherlands European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 22 May 2025

    Health partnerships are key

    Global leaders must ensure that all countries have the resources they need to identify new disease outbreaks and respond quickly – otherwise we will all be at risk.

    Interviews Institutional Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Covid-19 Management committee Nadia Calviño Global development Social infrastructure
Read more on the EIB blog  