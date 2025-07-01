Four key benefits
Here are the benefits of guarantees in support of SMEs, mid-caps and other objectives
Extended credit limits
Alleviation of internal limits to extend lending (e.g. due to concentration issues by sector or borrower).
Risk mitigation
Credit risk protection and possible reduction of the portfolio’s economic capital allocation.
Flexible tenors
Tenor of the guarantee linked to the maturity profile of the underlying exposure.
Bespoke financing
Funded or unfunded guarantee structures can both be considered.
Eligibility
Find out if financial support might be available to you
- Commercial banks
- National promotional banks and institutions
- Other financial institutions
The Bank can share risk on assets aligned with one or more EIB priorities. Those assets can be either:
- Pre-existent, where the guarantee comes with the obligation to create a new portfolio of loans at a pre-defined volume or (a de-linked structure)
- To be created during an agreed ramp-up period (usually two to three years) or until the portfolio reaches a pre-defined volume (a linked structure).
Replenishment of existing portfolio may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Reimbursement for a fixed percentage of incurred losses typically amounts to a maximum of 50%.
Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under our mandates or third party resources.
- Risk-sharing guarantees (linked and de-linked)
- Supply chain (reverse factoring) guarantees
- Trade finance guarantees
- Microfinance
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Project cycle
A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
Further reading
Discover how our products help the economy, create jobs and promote equality.
-
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
-
‘I thought we’d arrived at a town rather than a hospital’
Discover how UZ Leuven hospital in Belgium combines clinical care, research, and teaching to pioneer better healthcare, with support from the European Investment Bank.
-
Bologna: A pioneer in inclusive urban planning
Discover how Bologna is reshaping urban planning with gender-sensitive design, inclusive infrastructure, and sustainable development goals
-
Silicon Cyprus
33East brings venture capital backing to Cyprus tech startups—and may reverse brain drain by bringing talented young Cypriots home
-
Hydrogen’s pressure fix
The Netherland’s Resato Hydrogen Technology improves safety and reliability of hydrogen for long-haul transport
-
Health partnerships are key
Global leaders must ensure that all countries have the resources they need to identify new disease outbreaks and respond quickly – otherwise we will all be at risk.