Guarantees in support of SMEs, mid-caps and other objectives

The Bank can share risk on assets aligned with one or more EIB priorities. Those assets can be either:

Pre-existent, where the guarantee comes with the obligation to create a new portfolio of loans at a pre-defined volume or (a de-linked structure)

To be created during an agreed ramp-up period (usually two to three years) or until the portfolio reaches a pre-defined volume (a linked structure).

Replenishment of existing portfolio may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Reimbursement for a fixed percentage of incurred losses typically amounts to a maximum of 50%.

