Our internal commitment

In addition to screening the emissions associated with projects that we finance, it is our internal sustainability objective to minimise the EIB Group’s internal environmental impact. The progressive reduction of the carbon footprint resulting from our internal operations is consistent with our environmental and social, principles and standards for the projects we finance.

The EIB has been measuring and managing its internal carbon footprint since 2007. In March 2019, the EIB Group successfully implemented an environmental management system in accordance with the European Union’s Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS).

A proven record in managing our environmental footprint

Understanding the internal environmental impact also allows the Bank to identify and implement measures to reduce emissions and track environmental performance, such as energy consumption and waste and water management.

Carbon footprint report 2023  
An employer of choice

Our staff is a key component of the successful delivery of our mission to foster sustainable growth within the EU and abroad. The Bank achieves its goals through highly qualified and diverse staff from all EU Member States, who work in a dynamic, multicultural environment that fosters cooperation, innovation and personal growth through exposure to a variety of different projects.

We promote and value diversity and inclusion and believe that the blend of genders, ages, nationalities, skin colours, cultural and professional backgrounds and a wide range of experiences are essential to the success and development of the EU bank. Learn more about working at the EIB.

Community engagement

The EIB Institute was set up within the EIB Group to promote and support social, cultural, and academic initiatives with European stakeholders and the public at large. It is a key pillar of the EIB Group’s community and citizenship engagement.

An internal steering group, chaired by an EIB Vice-President, reviews and approves the EIB Institute’s annual action plan. The Institute’s team implements the strategy.

EIB Institute news and events  

