Our internal commitment

An employer of choice

Our staff is a key component of the successful delivery of our mission to foster sustainable growth within the EU and abroad. The Bank achieves its goals through highly qualified and diverse staff from all EU Member States, who work in a dynamic, multicultural environment that fosters cooperation, innovation and personal growth through exposure to a variety of different projects.

We promote and value diversity and inclusion and believe that the blend of genders, ages, nationalities, skin colours, cultural and professional backgrounds and a wide range of experiences are essential to the success and development of the EU bank. Learn more about working at the EIB.