Providing finance

The EIB puts sustainability at the heart of its activities. Having financed thousands of investment projects in Europe and beyond since 1958, the EIB’s ultimate objectives are to improve people’s lives by promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in the European Union and around the world.

Our commitment to sustainability applies to all our priority areas. Our sense of corporate responsibility is reflected by our support for the creation of a sustainable and inclusive economy without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.