PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2

Summary sheet
Financing of investments to foster the knowledge economy in the Basque Country, Spain.
The project includes several components of capital expenditure of the Basque Country’s investment plan in the sectors of Education, Cultural Heritage and R&D. The investments are consistent with the Regional and State Authorities strategies, oriented at implementing the Community Support Framework (CSF) programme 2007-2013 and Estrategia Euskadi 2013.
Conclusion of project appraisal in 2011 was that EIAs are required for some of the project education components, notably large school facilities which are considered urban development projects and new schools outside urban areas. Accordingly, the disbursement conditions set at the time of the appraisal are still applicable and will be subject to careful monitoring.
The promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement. The procurement procedures have been reviewed and are acceptable to the Bank. Procurement procedures applied by the regional Government are in compliance with Council Directives applicable to public authorities’ procurement and with national legislation, including publication in the OJEU where applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Complaints mechanism
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.