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PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 460,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 460,000,000
Education : € 81,420,000
Services : € 378,580,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2012 : € 81,420,000
27/07/2012 : € 378,580,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2

Summary sheet

Release date
29 March 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2012
20110548
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DEL PAIS VASCO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 480 million
EUR 2707 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of investments to foster the knowledge economy in the Basque Country, Spain.

The project includes several components of capital expenditure of the Basque Country’s investment plan in the sectors of Education, Cultural Heritage and R&D. The investments are consistent with the Regional and State Authorities strategies, oriented at implementing the Community Support Framework (CSF) programme 2007-2013 and Estrategia Euskadi 2013.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Conclusion of project appraisal in 2011 was that EIAs are required for some of the project education components, notably large school facilities which are considered urban development projects and new schools outside urban areas. Accordingly, the disbursement conditions set at the time of the appraisal are still applicable and will be subject to careful monitoring.

The promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement. The procurement procedures have been reviewed and are acceptable to the Bank. Procurement procedures applied by the regional Government are in compliance with Council Directives applicable to public authorities’ procurement and with national legislation, including publication in the OJEU where applicable.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66411090
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110548
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85035907
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110548
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2
Other links
Summary sheet
PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2
Data sheet
PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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