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EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 450,000,000
Transport : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/11/2019 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III
Related public register
13/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III - Resettlement Policy Framework

Summary sheet

Release date
16 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2019
20180239
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III
STATE ROAD SERVICE OF UKRAINE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1050 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of Lviv Northern bypass and the rehabilitation of sections of M-05 in Cherkassy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Odessa regions in Ukraine.

The investments will improve the quality of the extended TEN-T network by creating safer road conditions and reducing environmental pollution. In addition, the Lviv Northern bypass will shorten travel time and divert traffic from the city of Lviv.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, the Lviv bypass component would fall under Annex I requiring full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), while some of the M05 road schemes may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and a screening by a competent authority would be required to determine whether an EIA were required. The environmental process followed for the individual schemes and compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be assessed during the project appraisal and the subsequent individual scheme allocation appraisals.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III
13/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III - Resettlement Policy Framework

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III
Publication Date
5 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90205796
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180239
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
13 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126812023
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180239
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III
Related public register
13/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III - Resettlement Policy Framework
Other links
Summary sheet
EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III
Data sheet
EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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