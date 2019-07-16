EUROPEAN ROADS UKRAINE III

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction of Lviv Northern bypass and the rehabilitation of sections of M-05 in Cherkassy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Odessa regions in Ukraine.
The investments will improve the quality of the extended TEN-T network by creating safer road conditions and reducing environmental pollution. In addition, the Lviv Northern bypass will shorten travel time and divert traffic from the city of Lviv.
If situated in the EU, the Lviv bypass component would fall under Annex I requiring full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), while some of the M05 road schemes may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and a screening by a competent authority would be required to determine whether an EIA were required. The environmental process followed for the individual schemes and compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be assessed during the project appraisal and the subsequent individual scheme allocation appraisals.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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