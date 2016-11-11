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SOMACYL URBAN AND RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 30,000,000
Services : € 15,000,000
Transport : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/07/2017 : € 15,000,000
20/07/2017 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOMACYL URBAN AND RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
11 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/07/2017
20160355
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOMACYL URBAN AND RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE
SOCIEDAD PUBLICA DE INFRAESTRUCTURAS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE DE CASTILLA Y LEON SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 62 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB loan to finance rural tourism and transport infrastructure in the region of Castilla y León

The operation finances infrastructure in two key areas of the region of Castilla y León's development plans: rural tourism and inter-city bus transport. These investments will foster sustainable growth and employment in sparsely populated areas and contribute to the use of public transport for regional mobility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment schemes included in the project typically fall outside of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. However, this will be further analysed during the appraisal, together with the potential impact (both positive and negative) of the investments. Compliance with the EIA Directive, as well as any potential significant or negative impact of the project on areas included in the Natura 2000 network (according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOMACYL URBAN AND RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOMACYL URBAN AND RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67582494
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160355
Sector(s)
Services
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOMACYL URBAN AND RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
SOMACYL URBAN AND RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
SOMACYL URBAN AND RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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