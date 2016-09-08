SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project will develop a new sustainable surface water resource that will contribute to meeting increasing water demand in Dhaka and enable a reduction in extraction from over-exploited groundwater resources. The project will increase the security of water supply and improve the resilience to adverse impacts from climate change.
By developing a new surface water supply scheme and by extending the distribution networks, the project will provide a long-term more reliable and sustainable water supply facing the growth of the population and also benefitting low-income communities. It will help to improve the living conditions of about 2 500 000 people in terms of health, commercial activities, etc.
The project will have a positive impact through the provision of a more reliable and sustainable water supply in Dhaka to face population growth and to reduce poverty through the delivery of a better water supply service. It will be beneficial to public health and to the productivity of the population. It will also help to reduce the use of groundwater resources and thus contribute to climate change adaptation. The project's compliance with the applicable national environmental legislation and the environmental and social principles of the EU will be analysed.
The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with AFD procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB, AFD and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
The proposed operation will contribute to economic and environmental sustainability in Bangladesh in general, and, in particular, will help the country to achieve its Sustainable Development Goal Nº 6 on Clean Water & Sanitation (Ensure access to water and sanitation for all).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.