Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bangladesh : € 130,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/06/2018 : € 40,000,000
10/10/2025 : € 90,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
Other links
Summary sheet
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
Related public register
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
Related public register
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Non Technical Summary

Summary sheet

Release date
8 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/06/2018
20160156
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
DHAKA WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 408 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will develop a new sustainable surface water resource that will contribute to meeting increasing water demand in Dhaka and enable a reduction in extraction from over-exploited groundwater resources. The project will increase the security of water supply and improve the resilience to adverse impacts from climate change.

By developing a new surface water supply scheme and by extending the distribution networks, the project will provide a long-term more reliable and sustainable water supply facing the growth of the population and also benefitting low-income communities. It will help to improve the living conditions of about 2 500 000 people in terms of health, commercial activities, etc.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a positive impact through the provision of a more reliable and sustainable water supply in Dhaka to face population growth and to reduce poverty through the delivery of a better water supply service. It will be beneficial to public health and to the productivity of the population. It will also help to reduce the use of groundwater resources and thus contribute to climate change adaptation. The project's compliance with the applicable national environmental legislation and the environmental and social principles of the EU will be analysed.

The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with AFD procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB, AFD and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The proposed operation will contribute to economic and environmental sustainability in Bangladesh in general, and, in particular, will help the country to achieve its Sustainable Development Goal Nº 6 on Clean Water & Sanitation (Ensure access to water and sanitation for all).

Related documents
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Non Technical Summary
Link to source
Summary sheet
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
Other links
Data sheet
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
Publication Date
22 Feb 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70469729
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160156
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Publication Date
12 Aug 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250563106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160156
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
12 Aug 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250506646
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160156
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
Related public register
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Non Technical Summary
Other links
Summary sheet
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
Data sheet
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications