EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING CANTABRIA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Co-financing of priority investments within the scope of the 2007- 2013 European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) programmes for Cantabria.
The project will consist of investment projects supported by the Regional Operational Programme (ROP), in particular Research and Development, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Information Society projects, including SMEs and by the Rural Development Programme (RDP), focused on the enhancement of natural resources, including forestry and agricultural land and rural economy diversification. The Bank’s loan, therefore, aims at small schemes to be implemented in this period. The Cantabria was classified as a Competitive and Employment region in the 2007-2013 programming period.
Strategic Environmental Assessments (SEAs) are required for the Regional Operational Programme, in compliance with the requirements of the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan and some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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